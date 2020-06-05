Coronavirus update: “Phase Two” starts today for most of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 5, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 47,856 cases of COVID-19 — 45,620 confirmed and 2,136 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,445.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that over 6,200 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Some parts of Virginia moving into “Phase Two”

Most of the Commonwealth will move forward with Phase Two. Richmond and Northern Virginia will stay in Phase One.

Here’s what you can expect:

Restaurants can have indoor seating at 50 percent capacity

Gyms can have indoor classes and workouts at 30 percent capacity

Pools can open with restrictions

Entertainment venues like museums and zoos can open with restrictions

Recreational sports will be allowed but there can be no shared equipment

Gatherings will be limited to 50 people rather than 10

Governor Northam says you are still safer at home. Teleworking and social distancing are still encouraged. Face masks are required in public indoor places.

COVID-19 in Virginia

