Coronavirus update: Potential breakthrough for COVID-19 “long-haulers” who still have no smell

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers have potentially found ways to help COVID-19 “long-haulers” who still have no sense of smell.

Doctors at the University of California at Davis believe a combination of smelling essential oils and nasal rinsing could help restore the sense of smell within a few months.

Meanwhile questions are swirling about children under the age of 12, who are not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine but are still susceptible to contracting the virus.

Regardless, vaccination efforts in the commonwealth carry on. The Virginia Department of Health reported as of Sunday, 54.5% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with exactly 44% of Virginians fully vaccinated.

VDH reporting indicates an average of 44,776 doses of the vaccine per day are being administered.

The state health department reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Virginia’s positivity rate is 2.5%.