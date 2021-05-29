Coronavirus update: President Biden comes to Virginia as vaccination efforts continue, restrictions roll back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden appeared in Virginia to celebrate the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth alongside Gov. Ralph Northam.

The president appeared at a Northern Virginia rock climbing gym, speaking to the progress Virginia has made in vaccinations as the country inches closer to President Biden’s goal of having 70% of the nation inoculated by July 4.

In Richmond, students in Richmond Public Schools aged 12 got COVID-19 vaccines at Hope Pharmacy inside The Market at 25th on Saturday.

And Kroger is getting in on the vaccine incentives, offering $1 million prizes and free groceries to adults who get their shots at store pharmacies.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 54.5% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Forty-four percent of the state is fully vaccinated. Virginia is averaging 44,776 doses per day.

In Chesterfield County, 41.1% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Henrico, 43.9% is fully vaccinated. Hanover has 46.8% fully vaccinated, and the City of Richmond has 35.7% fully vaccinated.