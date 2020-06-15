Coronavirus update: Death toll at 1,552; Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 15, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 54,886 cases of COVID-19 — 52,460 confirmed and 2,426 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,552.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 414.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,230 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibody testing will let donors know if they have been exposed to coronavirus. The Red Cross said donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory.

The results will be available within 7-10 days on the donor portal.

To make an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Monday, June 15: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E Belt Blvd.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E Belt Blvd. Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School9000 Three Chopt Rd.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

