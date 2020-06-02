Coronavirus update: Rescheduled testing at Diversity Richmond

Discarded biohazard bags fill a trash can near a registration table for COVID-19 collection vials at Genetworx Clinical Lab Friday April 24, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The lab is processing over 3,000 tests per day from many east coast states. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 2, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 45,398 cases of COVID-19 — 43,247 confirmed and 2,151 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,392.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that over 6,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Rescheduled testing at Diversity Richmond

If you had an appointment yesterday for a COVID-19 test at The Saint Paul’s Church you can attend the testing at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites call (804) 205-3501 to register (Monday – Friday 8 AM to 6 PM).

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 27 cases, 1 death

: 27 cases, 1 death Chesterfield County : 1,568 cases, 35 deaths

: 1,568 cases, 35 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 96 cases, 17 deaths

: 96 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 92 cases, 1 deaths

: 92 cases, 1 deaths City of Petersburg : 138 cases, 3 deaths

: 138 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 1,397 cases, 25 deaths

: 1,397 cases, 25 deaths Goochland County : 99 cases, 6 deaths

: 99 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 327 cases, 24 deaths

: 327 cases, 24 deaths Henrico County : 1,858 cases, 134 deaths

: 1,858 cases, 134 deaths New Kent County : 36 cases, 1 death

: 36 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 35 cases, 0 deaths

