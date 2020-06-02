Coronavirus update: Rescheduled testing at Diversity Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 2, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 45,398 cases of COVID-19 — 43,247 confirmed and 2,151 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,392.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that over 6,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Rescheduled testing at Diversity Richmond
If you had an appointment yesterday for a COVID-19 test at The Saint Paul’s Church you can attend the testing at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites call (804) 205-3501 to register (Monday – Friday 8 AM to 6 PM).
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 27 cases, 1 death
- Chesterfield County: 1,568 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 96 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 92 cases, 1 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 138 cases, 3 deaths
- City of Richmond: 1,397 cases, 25 deaths
- Goochland County: 99 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 327 cases, 24 deaths
- Henrico County: 1,858 cases, 134 deaths
- New Kent County: 36 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 35 cases, 0 deaths
