Coronavirus update: Richmond COVID-19 case numbers eclipse 10,000 mark

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 8, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 387,917. The death toll is now at 5,312.

Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 32,595 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,693 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 547 are in the ICU and 366 are on a ventilator.

VDH is reporting that 148,909 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 8, with a total of 481,550 vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

CALL COVID-19 HOTLINE TO REGISTER

(804) 205-3501

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.



COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:

18 active student cases and 816 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 students are in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 6, here is what the college has reported:

138 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

9,483 total COVID-19 tests

Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:

14 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,755 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia

Henrico county had the largest new increase of cases in the area, reporting 226 since yesterday — this is the second highest increase the locality has seen since the pandemic began. The second highest was Chesterfield County, which reported 145 new cases.

Richmond has reached more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, reporting 135 new cases in the last 24 hours.