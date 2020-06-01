Coronavirus update: Richmond COVID-19 testing event canceled

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 1, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 44,607 cases of COVID-19 — 42,499 confirmed and 2,108 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,375.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 5,868 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Protests reducing COVID-19 testing, could be ‘giving the virus another head start’

Protests erupting across the nation over the past week — and law enforcement’s response to them — are threatening to upend efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of coronavirus just as those efforts were finally getting underway.

Health experts need newly infected people to remember and recount everyone they’ve interacted with over several days in order to alert others who may have been exposed, and prevent them from spreading the disease further. But that process, known as contact tracing, relies on people knowing who they’ve been in contact with — a daunting task if they’ve been to a mass gathering.

Testing site in Richmond canceled

The COVID-19 community testing site scheduled for today has been canceled, the Richmond Health Department said. Anyone with an appointment can attend the testing site on Tuesday, June 2.

If you need to reschedule, you can call (804)-205-3501.

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press contributed to this report.