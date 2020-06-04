Coronavirus update: Richmond encouraging demonstrators to get tested for COVID-19; 47,856 cases in VA

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 4, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 47,856 cases of COVID-19 — 45,620 confirmed and 2,136 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,445.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that over 6,200 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Testing at Tuckahoe Middle School

If you need a COVID-19 test and live in the City of Richmond, you can attend the testing location at Tuckahoe Middle School this morning.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call 804-205-3501 to register for the event at Tuckahoe or click here for more options.

The city is asking those who have attended recent demonstrations to consider getting tested for the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Virginia

