Coronavirus update: Richmond has a 5.3 percent positivity rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 9, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 67,583 cases of COVID-19 — 64,583 confirmed and 2,792 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is at 1,905— up 24 deaths since yesterday.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Richmond by the numbers
Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that Richmond’s positivity rate is 5.3 percent as of July 9, 2020. At the end of March, the city’s rate was 22.5 percent.
So far in the city, 23,348 testing encounters have taken place. Richmond is reporting 2,333 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths, an increase of 4 since Wednesday.
Latinos make up 50 percent of the cases in Richmond.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 41 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,108 cases, 61 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 151 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 192 cases, 5 death
- City of Petersburg: 314 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,333 cases, 33 deaths
- Goochland County: 129 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 459 cases, 31 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,725 cases, 169 deaths
- New Kent County: 62 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic