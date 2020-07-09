Coronavirus update: Richmond has a 5.3 percent positivity rate

Virginia Department of Health data for Richmond shows the positivity rate in the city is 5.3 percent as of July 9, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 9, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 67,583 cases of COVID-19 — 64,583 confirmed and 2,792 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is at 1,905— up 24 deaths since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Richmond by the numbers

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that Richmond’s positivity rate is 5.3 percent as of July 9, 2020. At the end of March, the city’s rate was 22.5 percent.

So far in the city, 23,348 testing encounters have taken place. Richmond is reporting 2,333 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths, an increase of 4 since Wednesday.

Latinos make up 50 percent of the cases in Richmond.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

: 41 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,108 cases, 61 deaths

: 3,108 cases, 61 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 151 cases, 20 deaths

: 151 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 192 cases, 5 death

: 192 cases, 5 death City of Petersburg : 314 cases, 8 deaths

: 314 cases, 8 deaths City of Richmond : 2,333 cases, 33 deaths

: 2,333 cases, 33 deaths Goochland County : 129 cases, 6 deaths

: 129 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 459 cases, 31 deaths

: 459 cases, 31 deaths Henrico County : 2,725 cases, 169 deaths

: 2,725 cases, 169 deaths New Kent County : 62 cases, 1 death

: 62 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths

