Coronavirus update: Richmond surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 690 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Monday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, coronavirus cases rose to 166,828 and deaths are at 3,457.
The state’s positivity rate is at 5.0 percent which is a slight increase from last week.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 16, the college has reported:
- 23 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 16, here is what the college has reported:
- 25 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 41 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,544 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 95 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,695 cases, 99 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 286 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 482 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,109 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 481 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 309 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,537 cases, 41 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,970 cases, 222 deaths
- New Kent County: 267 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 280 cases, 5 deaths