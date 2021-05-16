Coronavirus update: Richmonders hit the town after rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, others using caution

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bars and restaurants around Richmond were hustling and bustling with people over the weekend, as most COVID-19-related restrictions for businesses and individuals came to an end over the weekend.

Plenty of establishments that had been severely impacted financially by the restrictions brought on by the pandemic welcomed people back with open arms.

While people are now able to go about their business without masks or face coverings, some that have adjusted to the new way of life and have adopted mask wearing as a new way of life are going to continue to practice caution wherever they go.

Meanwhile, on the heels of the new CDC guidance, the organization is recommending that schools continue to mandate masks among students, teachers and school staff.

The Virginia Department of health reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 for May 16. The state’s total number of cases is 670,184. Over 11,000 people have died.

On the vaccine front, over 48% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 3.2 million people are fully vaccinated.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

Children in Virginia ages 12 and older can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine that’s been authorized so far for use in kids aged 12-17, and they can get the shots using the same avenues as adults.

The Hanover County Vaccination Center is putting out one last call for residents to get their shots. They have appointments available for the month of May, but walk-ins are welcome. The center is located at 135 Junction Drive, Ashland, VA.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard has been undergoing maintenance since the evening of May 14. Local case numbers were not available for May 15. The following numbers are as of May 14: