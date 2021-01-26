Coronavirus update: Second highest increase of COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo a member of medical staff cares for a patient with coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, January 26:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,707 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 483,326.

COVID-19 related deaths are up to 6,174 — that is 93 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest number of new deaths from the virus reported since the pandemic began. The highest number reported in a single day was 96 deaths back in September.

A total of 2,240 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 55,578 of Virginia cases.

The state’s positivity rate is at 12.5 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,527 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,847 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 539 are in the ICU and 316 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 497,581 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 26,

A total of 71,459 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 24,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,156,500 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 25, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 25, here is what the college has reported:

91 current active COVID-19 cases*

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.

* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:

33 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

23 active COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Henrico County had the largest number of new cases of the coronavirus with 249 reported in the last 24 hours. Chesterfield County was close behind with 230 new cases of COVID-19 reported.