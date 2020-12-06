Coronavirus update: Second record breaking day in a row; Virginia reports more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on the coronavirus for Sunday, December 6.

The state reported 3,880 new cases of the COVID-19 this morning — this is the largest daily increase of new reported cases since the pandemic began. The previous largest increase was recorded yesterday at 3,793 new cases of the coronavirus. The VDH has not yet said if today’s increase is due to a backlog.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is now 255,053, and the number of deaths related to the virus has reached 4,200.

The state’s positivity rate also increased up to 10.6 percent. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.

There have been a total of 1,605 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 35,436 associated cases.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,490, and 29 percent of ventilators in hospitals are in use.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 3, the university has reported:

30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:

101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

9 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County reported its largest increase of new cases so far with 150. It was followed by Richmond which had 90 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and Chesterfield County which reported 83.

Note: Charles City county reported one less case than yesterday.