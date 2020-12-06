Coronavirus update: Second record breaking day in a row; Virginia reports more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on the coronavirus for Sunday, December 6.
The state reported 3,880 new cases of the COVID-19 this morning — this is the largest daily increase of new reported cases since the pandemic began. The previous largest increase was recorded yesterday at 3,793 new cases of the coronavirus. The VDH has not yet said if today’s increase is due to a backlog.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is now 255,053, and the number of deaths related to the virus has reached 4,200.
The state’s positivity rate also increased up to 10.6 percent. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.
There have been a total of 1,605 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 35,436 associated cases.
Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,490, and 29 percent of ventilators in hospitals are in use.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 3, the university has reported:
- 30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students in isolation on campus.
- 13 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:
- 101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:
- 9 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County reported its largest increase of new cases so far with 150. It was followed by Richmond which had 90 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and Chesterfield County which reported 83.
Note: Charles City county reported one less case than yesterday.
- Charles City County: 149 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 9,957 cases, 135 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 456 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 655 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 7,050 cases, 82 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 705 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 479 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,671 cases, 56 deaths
- Henrico County: 8,988 cases, 260 deaths
- New Kent County: 424 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 515 cases, 6 deaths