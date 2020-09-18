Coronavirus update: State’s positivity rate drops to 6.6 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, September 18.

According to the health department Virginia now has 138,702 cases including 132,090 confirmed and 6,612 probable. A total of 10,520 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 2,949 people have died.

The current 7-day positivity rate across all health districts in the state is 6.6 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Tuesday, September 22 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-3501

Chesterfield

Beulah United Methodist Church

  • 6930 Hopkins Road
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30

Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church

  • 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 29

Cornerstone Church

  • 10551 Chalkley Road
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17 and 24
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21 and 28

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 18, the college has reported:

  • 41 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 9 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 17 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 16, here is what the college has reported:

  • 15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 18 shows that:

  • 261 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,140 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.62%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 81 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 5,702 cases, 90 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 242 cases, 24 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 378 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,434 cases, 55 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 355 cases, 10 deaths
  • Goochland County: 254 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,198 cases, 35 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,182 cases, 206 deaths
  • New Kent County: 179 cases, 2 death
  • Powhatan County: 207 cases, 5 deaths
