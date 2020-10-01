Coronavirus update: State’s positivity rate remains low at 4.5 percent; 450 new COVID-19 cases reported

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we enter October, here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department is reporting 148,721 total cases of COVID-19, this represents an increase of 450 cases since yesterday. 3,228 people — 3,015 confirmed and 213 probable — have died from COVID-19.

The state’s daily case count and percent positivity are following a downward trend. The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.5 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

Stoney: Trick-or-treating is not canceled but suggests families celebrate safely at home

Mayor Levar Stoney said people need to celebrate Halloween and other holidays safely. He said while trick-or-treating was not “canceled” he suggests people celebrate safely at home.

Some suggestions Stoney gave included having a virtual costume contest and holding a pumpkin carving contest at home. The mayor added a lot of neighborhoods have already cancelled their holiday block parties and thanked them for their selflessness.

Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air?

Research indicates it can, but it’s not clear how much of the pandemic is caused by such cases.

People spray liquid droplets of various sizes when they cough, sneeze, talk, sing, shout and even just breathe. The coronavirus can hitchhike on these particles.

The advice about staying at least 6 feet apart is based on the idea that the larger particles drop to the ground before getting very far.

Deerfield Correctional Center reports 18th COVID-19 inmate death

Deerfield Correctional Center has reported another coronavirus-related inmate death, bringing the facility’s total to 18.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Southampton-area correctional center houses 68 COVID-stricken inmates. Ten inmates remain hospitalized with the disease.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 30, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

28 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 1 shows that:

60 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,451 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.14%

