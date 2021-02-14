Coronavirus Update: Statewide deaths surpass 7,000, Over 1 million receive first vaccine dose

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face at work. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update on cases and vaccinations from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 14:

The VDH is reporting 2,575 new cases today bringing the total cases to 549,999.

The testing positivity rate is down to 9.6%, the lowest rate since late November.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting 1,906 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, 42,994 people with the virus have been hospitalized and discharged.

Coronavirus deaths in the Commonwealth are continuing to rise with 7,012 deaths since March.

Virginia Vaccinations

Over 1 million people have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia. Of those people, 317,526 have gotten both doses of the vaccine.

The percent of people with at least one dose has increased to 11.8%.

Of the first doses received by the state, just over 90% of them have been administered. Local health departments have administered the largest share of vaccinations, followed by hospitals and pharmacies.

On average 35,873 doses of vaccine are administered to Virginians each day.

