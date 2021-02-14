Coronavirus Update: Statewide deaths surpass 7,000, Over 1 million receive first vaccine dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update on cases and vaccinations from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 14:
The VDH is reporting 2,575 new cases today bringing the total cases to 549,999.
The testing positivity rate is down to 9.6%, the lowest rate since late November.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting 1,906 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, 42,994 people with the virus have been hospitalized and discharged.
Coronavirus deaths in the Commonwealth are continuing to rise with 7,012 deaths since March.
Virginia Vaccinations
Over 1 million people have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia. Of those people, 317,526 have gotten both doses of the vaccine.
The percent of people with at least one dose has increased to 11.8%.
Of the first doses received by the state, just over 90% of them have been administered. Local health departments have administered the largest share of vaccinations, followed by hospitals and pharmacies.
On average 35,873 doses of vaccine are administered to Virginians each day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Charles City County: 371 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 21,469 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,203 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,910 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,839 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,723 cases, 144 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,650 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,141 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,235 cases, 105 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,998 cases, 357 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,151 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,515 cases, 7 deaths
