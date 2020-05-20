Coronavirus update: Take a look at COVID-19 data in your area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 20, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 32,145 cases of COVID-19 — 30,539 confirmed and 1,606 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,041.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,107 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield
The Chesterfield Health Department is continuing to test residents for free. Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should register for one of these free COVID-19 testing events:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.
- Ettrick Community Center
- 20621 Woodpecker Road
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.
- Stonebridge Recreation Center
- 230 Karl Linn Drive
Testing is limited. Appointments can be made by calling 804-318-8207.
Spanish-speaking staff will be present during the testing event.
Coronavirus in Virginia
How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.
VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|24
|1
|Chesterfield County
|1,043
|29
|City of Colonial Heights
|77
|7
|City of Hopewell
|58
|0
|City of Petersburg
|75
|2
|City of Richmond
|811
|19
|Goochland County
|88
|5
|Hanover County
|232
|19
|Henrico County
|1,299
|114
|New Kent County
|27
|1
|Powhatan County
|25
|0
