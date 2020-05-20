Coronavirus update: Take a look at COVID-19 data in your area

FILE – In this Saturday, May 2, 2020 file photo community volunteer checks for appointments and directs cars lining up for coronavirus tests in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles is providing free coronavirus tests to anyone who wants one regardless of whether they have symptoms. The offer reflects a parting with state guidelines after the mayor partnered with a startup testing company. The test the city is offering is easier to administer and doesn’t require the scarce supplies that have created bottlenecks for expanded testing across California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 20, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 32,145 cases of COVID-19 — 30,539 confirmed and 1,606 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,041.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 4,107 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Health Department is continuing to test residents for free. Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should register for one of these free COVID-19 testing events:

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Ettrick Community Center

20621 Woodpecker Road

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Stonebridge Recreation Center

230 Karl Linn Drive

Testing is limited. Appointments can be made by calling 804-318-8207.

Spanish-speaking staff will be present during the testing event.

Coronavirus in Virginia

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 24 1 Chesterfield County 1,043 29 City of Colonial Heights 77 7 City of Hopewell 58 0 City of Petersburg 75 2 City of Richmond 811 19 Goochland County 88 5 Hanover County 232 19 Henrico County 1,299 114 New Kent County 27 1 Powhatan County 25 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

