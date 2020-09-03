Coronavirus Update: Testing event in Chesterfield today, statewide cases rise by 1,126

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,126 new cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth today. The total number of cases is now 123,668 with 118,190 of those being confirmed and 5,478 being probable.

Over the course of the pandemic, 9,741 people have been hospitalized due due to COVID-19. Today there are 222 people in the hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test in the Central Health District.

There were 11 new deaths reported in the Commonwealth since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,652.

Starting today the Patient First in Carytown will start testing patients for COVID-19. Patients that are at least five years old and are showing symptoms can be tested for the virus.

Testing appointments can be made online. The center said the turnaround time for test results in Virginia is less than 3 days.

COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Genito, Parham, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Colonial Heights, and Carytown.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of September 2, the college has reported:

91 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

31 students are in isolation on campus

89 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 31, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

September free testing events in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Health Department will be offering another round of free COVID-19 testings. No appointment is necessary, additional testing dates and locations are pending.

The free walk-up testing events will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Faith and Family Center at 7900 Walmsley Blvd. on the following days:

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Friday, Sept. 11

Chesterfield Health Department encourages all residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are strongly encouraged to attend the free walk-up testing event.

Local Cases of COVID-19