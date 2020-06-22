Coronavirus update: Testing in Chesterfield, Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 22, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 57,994 cases of COVID-19 — 55,504 confirmed and 2,490 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,611.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,646 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Health Department is holding a walk-up COVID-19 testing. If you have coronavirus symptoms and want to be tested, call the CHD at 804-318-8207.

The testing will take place at the Greenleigh Mobile Home Park at 14006 Stevenhurst Drive.

Free coronavirus testing in Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, June 23: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southwood Management Properties, 1400 Southwood Parkway.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southwood Management Properties, 1400 Southwood Parkway. Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at East Henrico Rec Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic