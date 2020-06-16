Coronavirus update: Testing in Chesterfield this week; 414 outbreaks in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 16, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 54,886 cases of COVID-19 — 52,460 confirmed and 2,426 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,552.
VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 414.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,230 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond, Chesterfield this week
There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:
- Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.
- Wednesday, June 17: 9 a.m. at Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive.
- Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School 9000 Three Chopt Rd.
The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501(Richmond) or 804-318-8207 (Chesterfield) anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
