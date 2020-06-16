Coronavirus update: Testing in Chesterfield this week; 414 outbreaks in VA

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Virginia Department of Health reported 54,886 cases of COVID-19 — 52,460 confirmed and 2,426 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,552.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 414.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,230 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond, Chesterfield this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

Wednesday, June 17: 9 a.m. at Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive.

Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School 9000 Three Chopt Rd.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501(Richmond) or 804-318-8207 (Chesterfield) anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

