Coronavirus update: Testing in Petersburg this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRICE) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 22, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,137 cases of COVID-19 — 32,428 confirmed and 1,709 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,099.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 4,500 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Large-scale COVID-19 testing event in Petersburg this weekend
Petersburg residents interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can do so this coming Saturday.
The Crater Health District will host a coronavirus testing event from 9 a.m. through noon on Saturday, May 23 at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road. Testing will be conducted by appointment only to facilitate safety and social distancing.
Those with symptoms related to COVID-19 must call (804) 863-1652, option 1 for a prescreening interview.
COVID_19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 25 cases, 1 death
- Chesterfield County: 1,132 cases, 29 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 82 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 62 cases, zero deaths
- City of Petersburg: 84 cases, 2 deaths
- City of Richmond: 888 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 89 cases, 5 deaths
- Hanover County: 244 cases, 19 deaths
- Henrico County: 1,339 cases, 114 deaths
- New Kent County: 26 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 26 cases, zero deaths
How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.
VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.
