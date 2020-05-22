Coronavirus update: Testing in Petersburg this weekend

Rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco’s Civic Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRICE) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 22, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,137 cases of COVID-19 — 32,428 confirmed and 1,709 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,099.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 4,500 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Large-scale COVID-19 testing event in Petersburg this weekend

Petersburg residents interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can do so this coming Saturday.

The Crater Health District will host a coronavirus testing event from 9 a.m. through noon on Saturday, May 23 at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road. Testing will be conducted by appointment only to facilitate safety and social distancing.

Those with symptoms related to COVID-19 must call (804) 863-1652, option 1 for a prescreening interview.

COVID_19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 25 cases, 1 death

: 25 cases, 1 death Chesterfield County : 1,132 cases, 29 deaths

: 1,132 cases, 29 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 82 cases, 7 deaths

: 82 cases, 7 deaths City of Hopewell : 62 cases, zero deaths

: 62 cases, zero deaths City of Petersburg : 84 cases, 2 deaths

: 84 cases, 2 deaths City of Richmond : 888 cases, 20 deaths

: 888 cases, 20 deaths Goochland County : 89 cases, 5 deaths

: 89 cases, 5 deaths Hanover County : 244 cases, 19 deaths

: 244 cases, 19 deaths Henrico County : 1,339 cases, 114 deaths

: 1,339 cases, 114 deaths New Kent County : 26 cases, 1 death

: 26 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 26 cases, zero deaths

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

