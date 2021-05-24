Coronavirus update: The race to vaccinate continues as Virginia reports lowest new case totals since 2020

FILE – In this March 5, 2021, file photo, syringes prepared with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif. The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. It’s part of the administration’s push to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains on course to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, as localities across the Richmond area work to get needles in arms.

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that 53.2% of Virginia’s total population has received at least one dose, while 65.7% of adults aged 18 and older have gotten one dose. 42.5% of Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated.

This comes as VDH reported just 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia for May 24. This is the lowest number of new cases since March 2020, when the data first started being tracked.

Officials in the state are continuing to weigh incentive options to get more Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19. While some states are offering up to $1 million to one lucky person who gets vaccinated, Virginia doesn’t appear to be headed in that direction.

Meanwhile companies like Uber are offering a coupon that will knock $25 off your trip to and from a vaccine site. The program began today and is expected to run through July 4.

Here is the latest percent of population fully vaccinated by locality: