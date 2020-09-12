Coronavirus Update: More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported for third day in a row; cases surge in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. There were 1,300 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 132,940. Of the cases, 126.850 are confirmed and 6,090 are probable.

The combined total of cases from Friday and Saturday is higher than any other two day total that Virginia has seen in the last month.

The current 7-day positivity rate is holding steady at 7.8 percent.

The Commonwealth has seen 10,218 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Right now there are 249 hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the Virginia.

Upcoming testing events in Richmond

The Richmond City and Henrico Health districts are offering free community testing for COVID-19.

Monday, Sept. 14 — Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.

— Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 11, the college has reported:

47 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 10, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:

557 total (students and employees) active cases.

662 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Cases increased exponentially in Central Virginia. Chesterfield County and Henrico County now have reached 5,000 cases of COVID-19, and are followed closely by Richmond which is reporting more than 4,200 cases of the virus.