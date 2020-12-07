Coronavirus update: Third day in a row of more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on the coronavirus for Monday, December 7.

The state reported 3,817 new cases of COVID-19 this morning — this is the second largest daily increase of new cases since the pandemic began. The largest increase was recorded yesterday at 3,880 new cases and Saturday had the third highest increase with 3,793 new cases of the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is now 258,870, and the number of deaths related to the virus is 4,208.

The state’s positivity rate also increased up to 10.8 percent — it has not been this high since May. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.

There have been a total of 1,605 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 35,499 associated cases.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,556, and 28 percent of ventilators in hospitals are in use.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 4, the university has reported:

30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 4, here is what the university has reported:

105 total cases and 7 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

15 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

As of Monday morning, Chesterfield County has reached more than 10,000 reported cases of the virus with 99 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Henrico County had the largest number of new cases reported with 149 — the county’s second highest daily increase since the pandemic began. It’s greatest daily increase was reported yesterday with 150. It was followed closely by Richmond with 126 new cases. This is the highest daily increase the city has had since the pandemic began.