Coronavirus update: More than 30,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; Uber to start requiring masks during rides Monday

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 17, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 30,388 cases of COVID-19 — 28,901 confirmed and 1,487 probable — Saturday morning. The death toll is now at 1,009, only a 7 person increase.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,993 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Uber, Lyft to require masks

Uber and Lyft are updating their driver and passenger requirements as state and local government begin to ease stay-at-home orders.

The rideshare giants are requiring all parties to wear masks, while noting that accountability among both drivers and riders will decide whether the rules are followed.

Uber announced its changes this week. The company says they will go into effect on Monday, May 18th and last through the end of June.

Before a driver or Uber Eats delivery driver can begin their shift, they are asked to confirm via a checklist in the app that they’re wearing a mask or face-covering.

Drivers will also be asked to take a selfie, so the company can verify they are covering their face.

Those who aren’t will not be able to go online.

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County221
Chesterfield County94629
City of Colonial Heights747
City of Hopewell490
City of Petersburg582
City of Richmond66518
Goochland County865
Hanover County20819
Henrico County1,198113
New Kent County261
Powhatan County230
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

