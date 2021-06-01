Coronavirus update: Vaccination events across in Richmond area this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available across the state and localities are continuing to hold vaccination events.
Here are some coming up this week:
Chesterfield County
- Wednesday, June 2
- 9 to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist on 6900 Hickory Road
- 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday, June 3
- 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road
- 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, and no registration is required.
These events will all be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and attendees will be given an appointment card for the next clinic.
Richmond
- Wednesday, June 2
- 2 to 3:30 p.m. for the second dose at Neighborhood Resource Center on
- 3 to 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street on 1519 Williamsburg Road
- Thursday, June 3
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first dose at the Gilpin Resource Center on 436 Calhoun Street
- Friday, June 4
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Union University on 1359 W Graham Road
The Virginia Department of Health reported as of Tuesday, 54.9% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 44.4% of Virginians fully vaccinated.
VDH reporting indicates an average of 35,548 doses of the vaccine per day are being administered.
The state health department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Virginia’s positivity rate is 2.5%.