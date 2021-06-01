Coronavirus update: Vaccination events across in Richmond area this week

FILE – In this March 5, 2021, file photo, syringes prepared with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif. The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. It’s part of the administration’s push to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available across the state and localities are continuing to hold vaccination events.

Here are some coming up this week:

Chesterfield County

Wednesday, June 2 9 to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist on 6900 Hickory Road 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 4400 Beulah Road

Thursday, June 3 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway



Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, and no registration is required.

These events will all be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and attendees will be given an appointment card for the next clinic.

Richmond

Wednesday, June 2 2 to 3:30 p.m. for the second dose at Neighborhood Resource Center on 3 to 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street on 1519 Williamsburg Road

Thursday, June 3 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first dose at the Gilpin Resource Center on 436 Calhoun Street

Friday, June 4 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Union University on 1359 W Graham Road



The Virginia Department of Health reported as of Tuesday, 54.9% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 44.4% of Virginians fully vaccinated.

VDH reporting indicates an average of 35,548 doses of the vaccine per day are being administered.

The state health department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Virginia’s positivity rate is 2.5%.