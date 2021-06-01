Coronavirus update: Vaccination events across in Richmond area this week

FILE – In this March 5, 2021, file photo, syringes prepared with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif. The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. It’s part of the administration’s push to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available across the state and localities are continuing to hold vaccination events.

Here are some coming up this week:

Chesterfield County

  • Wednesday, June 2
    • 9 to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist on 6900 Hickory Road
    • 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursday, June 3
    • 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road
    • 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, and no registration is required.

These events will all be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and attendees will be given an appointment card for the next clinic.

Richmond

  • Wednesday, June 2
    • 2 to 3:30 p.m. for the second dose at Neighborhood Resource Center on
    • 3 to 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street on 1519 Williamsburg Road
  • Thursday, June 3
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first dose at the Gilpin Resource Center on 436 Calhoun Street
  • Friday, June 4
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Union University on 1359 W Graham Road

The Virginia Department of Health reported as of Tuesday, 54.9% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 44.4% of Virginians fully vaccinated.

VDH reporting indicates an average of 35,548 doses of the vaccine per day are being administered.

The state health department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Virginia’s positivity rate is 2.5%.

