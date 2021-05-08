Coronavirus update: Vaccination events open across the area as new case numbers continue to decline

Mosque member Asie Late’s granddaughter Emma watches as a Northwell Health registered nurse inoculates her with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It appears an end to COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia is indeed on the horizon. Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that if the data continues to show a downward trend in new cases and an upward trend in vaccinations, there will no longer be restrictions on capacity and social distancing requirements. Virginians could see these restrictions eased by June 15.

Pfizer is seeking full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been used since the end of 2020 but under an Emergency Use Authorization. More than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been administered since December.

Virginia Union University has successfully hosted their first COVID-19 vaccination event. The school plans to hold walk-up events on Fridays throughout the month of May and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is being administered at these events.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here .

. George Wythe High School will be a walk-up vaccination site on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are prepared to offer vaccinations to kids ages 12 and older as soon as approval is granted for the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 779 new cases of COVID-19 statewide for May 8. There’ve been 666,111 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,885 deaths.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

VCU students and employees are highly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The school has a registration form for on-campus vaccine appointments, but it’s recommended that students and employees go wherever they can to get the shot.

As of May 7, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

Those that received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in April will be eligible to get their second dose as early as May 10. The school is asking all members of the campus community to provide the dates of their shots once they are fully vaccinated.

As of May 7, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

April 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

28,515 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Here’s a look at the breakdown of case numbers by locality: