Coronavirus update: Vaccine reallocation the focus as supply outweighs demand

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local and state health officials, along with the federal government, are making the reallocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses the focal point of the effort to get more Americans inoculated.

In Virginia, the state department of health is emphasizing areas where the vaccine isn’t as readily available and targeting those who may have reservations about getting the shots at all.

Authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids as young as 12 is coming from the Food and Drug Administration in the next week. This as supply of the vaccine is outweighing demand.

The Virginia Department of Health is averaging 65,803 doses of the vaccine per day. Thirty-two percent of the state’s population has already been fully vaccinated, with 45.3% of Virginians receiving at least one dose. So far, over 6.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here .

. George Wythe High School will be a walk-up vaccination site on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

There were 771 new cases of COVID-19 reported for May 4. There’ve been 662,696 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,823 deaths.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

VCU students and employees are highly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The school has a registration form for on-campus vaccine appointments, but it’s recommended that students and employees go wherever they can to get the shot.

As of May 3, the college has reported:

33 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

2 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

Those that received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in April will be eligible to get their second dose as early as May 10. The school is asking all members of the campus community to provide the dates of their shots once they are fully vaccinated.

As of May 3, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

April 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

28,277 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Here’s a look at the breakdown of case numbers by locality: