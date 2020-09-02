Coronavirus update: VCU has 90 active student COVID-19 cases, Northam not easing restrictions as Labor Day approaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus date from the Virginia Department of Health for September 2, 2020.

The state’s health department reported a 927 increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. As of today, Virginia has 122,542 cases of COVID-19 — 117,141 confirmed and 5,401 probable.

The positivity rate remains at 7.7 percent. Yesterday, we reported that this is the highest its been since June 8.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, Governor Ralph Northam said he would not be easing restrictions in the Commonwealth.

“I understand from a business perspective the importance of Labor Day but we have come too far to go back,” Northam said. “With back to school coming in different forms and with colleges returning, now is the time to double down on what is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall.”

Northam said his decision is in line with advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

The governor is also calling on Virginians to get tested as students across the state get ready to go back to school.

Northam says testing numbers in the Commonwealth are going down and as we approach fall he is putting a special emphasis on teachers.

About two weeks ago, the Trump administration reclassified teachers as critical infrastructure workers, meaning they can continue working even if they were exposed to COVID-19.

Northam is going against Trump’s recommendation, saying if you’re a teacher and there’s a chance you’ve been exposed, you should get tested and quarantine until you receive your results.

Overall, Northam says COVID-19 in Virginia is moderately contained.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of September 2, the college has reported:

90 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

33 students are in isolation on campus

93 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

Local cases of COVID-19