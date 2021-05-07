Coronavirus update: VCU survey shows over 60% of Virginia parents are willing to vaccinate their children

Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a year of the coronavirus raging across the U.S., a survey from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) shows a trend towards keeping all residents of the Commonwealth safe from the virus.

With the FDA on the brink of approving Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use among 12-15-year-olds — the Research Institute for Social Equity (RISE) at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU conducted a survey that showed the majority of Virginia parents are willing to have their children vaccinated.

According to the survey, 66% of parents with children age 12-17 are likely to vaccinate their children and 63% of parents with children 11 and younger are likely to vaccinate their children.

Parents that live in the Northwest and Western regions of the Commonwealth displayed the highest levels of hesitancy toward vaccinating their children. Parents with children 12-17 in the northwest (59%) and Western (84%) of the state were not likely to vaccinate their children.

More than 90% of the parents who expressed uncertainty in getting the vaccine themselves were unlikely to vaccinate their children. The survey indicated that race and ethnicity had no significant impact on parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children in either age group.

In that same survey, three-quarters of parents with children 18 and younger said they were willing to send their children back to in-person instruction.

“The willingness of a substantial majority of parents to have their children vaccinated, seemingly attests to the belief of the availability and efficacy of the vaccines however, the almost triple numbers of hesitancy in African Americans (32%), and Asians (34%), then whites (12%) to send their children back to in-person school reflects the historical skepticism,” said former Governor L. Douglas Wilder.

Today, the Virginia Department of Health reported 938 new COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic started last year there’ve been 665,332 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,874 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of local cases in our area:

Charles City County : 501 cases, 15 deaths

: 501 cases, 15 deaths Chesterfield County : 27,501 cases, 428 deaths

: 27,501 cases, 428 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 1,704 cases, 61 deaths

: 1,704 cases, 61 deaths City of Hopewell : 2,569 cases, 72 deaths

: 2,569 cases, 72 deaths City of Petersburg: 3,845 cases, 84 deaths

3,845 cases, 84 deaths City of Richmond : 16,897 cases, 258 deaths

: 16,897 cases, 258 deaths Dinwiddie County: 2,110 cases, 43 deaths

2,110 cases, 43 deaths Goochland County : 1,435 cases, 23 deaths

: 1,435 cases, 23 deaths Hanover County : 8,017 cases, 155 deaths

: 8,017 cases, 155 deaths Henrico County : 25,163 cases, 607 deaths

: 25,163 cases, 607 deaths New Kent County : 1,487 cases, 17 deaths

: 1,487 cases, 17 deaths Powhatan County: 1,901 cases, 16 deaths

Local COVID-19 updates

Virginia Union University and the Richmond and Henrico Health District have partnered for a walk-up Pfizer vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place on Fridays over the new few weeks:

1st dose on May 7th, 2nd dose on May 28

1st dose on May 14th, 2nd dose on June 4

1st dose on May 28th, 2nd dose on June 11

Registration is not required. All events will be held from 11:00am-3:00pm.

COVID-19 cases at local universities

Local universities have seen a slight increase in cases over the last couple of weeks. However, with more students and staff being vaccinated, some schools like VCU have started to relax their COVID-19 guidelines. VCU announces eased restrictions for fully vaccinated students and employees

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of May 6, the college has reported:

31 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of May 6, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

April 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

28,451 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.