Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since the pandemic began, the commonwealth has reported more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 200,799 total COVID-19 cases — 182,484 confirmed and 18,315 probable. This is a jump of 1,537 new cases since Friday.

In addition, 13,480 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 3,799 people have died from it.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 6.8 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

PETERSBURG

Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 12, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 11, here is what the college has reported:

53 total cases and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

25 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,603 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES