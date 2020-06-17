Coronavirus update: VDH changing how race, ethnicity data are presented; deaths climb to 1,570

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 17, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 55,331 cases of COVID-19 — 52,917 confirmed and 2,414 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,570.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,230 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

VDH changing how race, ethnicity data are presented

The Virginia Department of Health updated their dashboard this week to provide a more detailed look at how COVID-19 affects minority populations across the state.

The data will combine race and ethnicity into one category and will expand the number of racial identities from three to seven.

Before Monday’s changes, race data was reported as one of three categories: White, Black or African American, and Other. Ethnicity data identified individuals as either Hispanic or Latino or Not Hispanic or Latino.

Virginia will not enter “Phase 3”

Virginia will not enter Phase Three of its reopening plan at the end of the week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, but some state employees will have the day off for Juneteenth after the governor announced he would propose making the day an official holiday.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond, Chesterfield this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Wednesday, June 17: 9 a.m. at Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive.

9 a.m. at Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive. Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School 9000 Three Chopt Rd.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501(Richmond) or 804-318-8207 (Chesterfield) anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

