Coronavirus update: VDH reports largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases to date

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on the coronavirus for Saturday, December 5.

The state reported 3,793 new cases of the COVID-19 this morning — this is the largest daily increase of new reported cases since the pandemic began. The VDH said this increase is due to a backlog.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is now 251,173.

The state’s positivity rate is also at an all-time high — 10 percent. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.

There have been a total of 1,601 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 35,276 associated cases.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,508.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 3, the university has reported:

30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:

101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

9 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Chesterfield County reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest daily increase the locality has seen since it began recording. Henrico County was close behind, reporting 128 new cases of the coronavirus.