Coronavirus update: VDH reports largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases to date

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on the coronavirus for Saturday, December 5.
The state reported 3,793 new cases of the COVID-19 this morning — this is the largest daily increase of new reported cases since the pandemic began. The VDH said this increase is due to a backlog.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is now 251,173.
The state’s positivity rate is also at an all-time high — 10 percent. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.
There have been a total of 1,601 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 35,276 associated cases.
Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,508.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 3, the university has reported:
- 30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students in isolation on campus.
- 13 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:
- 101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:
- 9 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Chesterfield County reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest daily increase the locality has seen since it began recording. Henrico County was close behind, reporting 128 new cases of the coronavirus.
- Charles City County: 150 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 9,874 cases, 135 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 451 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 651 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,960 cases, 82 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 699 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 476 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,622 cases, 56 deaths
- Henrico County: 8,838 cases, 260 deaths
- New Kent County: 422 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 511 cases, 6 deaths