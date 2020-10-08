Coronavirus update: VDH reporting 1,844 cases this morning — 689 of them should have been included in Wednesday’s report

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health for October 8, 2020.
VDH is reporting 1,844 cases this morning. However, state officials say this is due to cases that should have been reported yesterday.
“Today’s case count includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, October 7, but were excluded,” Maria Reppas told 8News.
Reppas said that cases are not reported on the day a person becomes sick but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 8, the college has reported:
- 17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 11 students are in isolation on campus.
- 28 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 23 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:
- 29 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,504 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 87 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,266 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 272 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 432 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,839 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 426 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 290 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,416 cases, 40 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,659 cases, 220 deaths
- New Kent County: 238 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 240 cases, 5 deaths