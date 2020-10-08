Coronavirus update: VDH reporting 1,844 cases this morning — 689 of them should have been included in Wednesday’s report

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health for October 8, 2020.

VDH is reporting 1,844 cases this morning. However, state officials say this is due to cases that should have been reported yesterday.

“Today’s case count includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, October 7, but were excluded,” Maria Reppas told 8News.

Reppas said that cases are not reported on the day a person becomes sick but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 8, the college has reported:

17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

11 students are in isolation on campus.

28 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:

23 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

29 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,504 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases