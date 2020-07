Coronavirus update: VDH reporting over 63,000 cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 2, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,203 cases of COVID-19 — 60,528 confirmed and 2,675 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,786.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia reopens under Phase 3

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic