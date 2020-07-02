Coronavirus update: VDH reporting over 63,000 cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 2, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 63,203 cases of COVID-19 — 60,528 confirmed and 2,675 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,786.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Virginia reopens under Phase 3
