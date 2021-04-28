Coronavirus update: VDH reports 1,120 new cases, positivity rate drops to 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, April 28:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,120 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 657,154 COVID-19 cases and 10,735 deaths.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 988 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 244 of those patients in the ICU. There are 132 people currently on a ventilator.
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 73,264 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.9 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of April 28, 29.4% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated. Over six million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Local COVID-19 vaccine updates
- All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.
- The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here.
How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Richmond, Henrico
COVID-19 testing near you
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 27, the college has reported:
- 34 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 11 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 27, here is what the college has reported:
- 2 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 27,807 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 494 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 27,080 cases, 416 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,675 cases, 60 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,545 cases, 68 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,776 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,717 cases, 257 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,087 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,424 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,965 cases, 152 deaths
- Henrico County: 24,890 cases, 600 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,470 cases, 16 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,876 cases, 15 deaths