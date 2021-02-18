Coronavirus update: VDH reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, State positivity rate at 8.6 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 18:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 557,896
The state is reporting 7,090 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.6 percent.
COVID-19 in headlines
Virginia’s pre-registration system opens
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,305 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,828 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 364 are in the ICU and 218 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,471,242 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 18.
Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 393,306 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 35,167 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 17, the college has reported:
- 78 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 41 students are in isolation on campus.
- 87 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 17, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 9,996 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 387 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 22,708 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,267 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,002 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,932 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,236 cases, 148 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,717 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,187 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,434 cases, 105 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,699 cases, 358 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,197 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,604 cases, 7 deaths