Coronavirus update: VDH reports 2,417 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new virus-related deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are up including, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths. These numbers are concerning Governor Ralph Northam.

VDH reported that Virginia’s cases increased by 2,417, bringing the total to 242,480. The total number of deaths increased to 4,113. The state’s posivity rate has increased to 8.3 percent.

According to the governor’s office, he will not announce any new coronavirus restrictions during a press conference scheduled for this afternoon. However, all options remain on the table.

The official noted that the commonwealth’s per capita cases remain lower than most of the other states in the country, but acknowledged the administration’s concern over Virginia’s percent positivity rate and hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing troubling increases in our percent positivity and the number of people hospitalized — that’s why the Governor continues to actively explore next steps.”

During this afternoon’s briefing, Virginians can expect to hear a vaccine plan for the state.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 1, the university has reported:

16 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 30, here is what the university has reported:

97 total cases and 1 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.6 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 2, shows that:

7 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,665 people have recovered from the virus since July.

