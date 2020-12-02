Coronavirus update: VDH reports 2,417 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new virus-related deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are up including, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths. These numbers are concerning Governor Ralph Northam.
VDH reported that Virginia’s cases increased by 2,417, bringing the total to 242,480. The total number of deaths increased to 4,113. The state’s posivity rate has increased to 8.3 percent.
According to the governor’s office, he will not announce any new coronavirus restrictions during a press conference scheduled for this afternoon. However, all options remain on the table.
The official noted that the commonwealth’s per capita cases remain lower than most of the other states in the country, but acknowledged the administration’s concern over Virginia’s percent positivity rate and hospitalizations.
“We’re seeing troubling increases in our percent positivity and the number of people hospitalized — that’s why the Governor continues to actively explore next steps.”
During this afternoon’s briefing, Virginians can expect to hear a vaccine plan for the state.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 1, the university has reported:
- 16 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 30, here is what the university has reported:
- 97 total cases and 1 active case of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.6 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 2, shows that:
- 7 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,665 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 145 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 9,563 cases, 131 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 429 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 630 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,803 cases, 82 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 682 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 457 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,494 cases, 54 deaths
- Henrico County: 8,549 cases, 255 deaths
- New Kent County: 405 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 488 cases, 6 deaths