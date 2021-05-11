Coronavirus update: VDH reports 600 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus cases in Virginia have steadily been decreasing since the peak of the pandemic earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 600 new cases and 17 new deaths. The 7-day average number of daily new deaths is 14.

Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 667,586 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and 10,919 deaths.

Vaccinations in the state have been making steady progress as well. Many vaccination clinics are now offering walk-up appointments and people 16 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

The VDH reported that 47.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts are offering free testing for COVID-19.

Free tests will be given at the East Henrico Health Department at 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue on Thursday, May 20. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

Richmond Raceway will continue to give COVID-19 vaccines today and tomorrow. Appointments are not required. Anyone 16 years or older can get the Pfizer shot between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

today and tomorrow. Appointments are not required. Anyone 16 years or older can get the Pfizer shot between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 . Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says the Commonwealth has to wait for additional federal approval before moving forward with administering vaccines to adolescents.

. Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says the Commonwealth has to wait for additional federal approval before moving forward with administering vaccines to adolescents. The Hanover County Vaccination Center is putting out one last call for residents to get their shots. They have appointments available for the month of May, but walk-ins are welcome. The center is located at 135 Junction Drive, Ashland, VA.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia