Coronavirus update: VDH reports almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 13, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 71,642 cases of COVID-19 — 68,814 confirmed and 2,828 probable — Monday. The death toll is at 1,968.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 9,330 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

Free coronavirus testing events this week

There are three free COVID-19 testing events for people without health insurance in our area this week. These events do require pre-registration and for patients to meet CDC testing guidelines.

Here is when and where they are happening:

TUESDAY, JULY 14: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-205-3501 to register.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-205-3501 to register. WEDNESDAY, JULY 15: 5 to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of South Richmond,6201 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-318-8207 to register.

5 to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of South Richmond,6201 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-318-8207 to register. THURSDAY, JULY 16: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. Call 804-205-3501 to register.

