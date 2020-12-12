Coronavirus update: VDH reports 2nd highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 4,177 more new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. This is the second highest daily increase reported since the pandemic began and marks 8 days straight of case counts reaching into the 3,300s and beyond.
Today’s cases bring the total up to 278,615 of these 241,397 are confirmed and 37,218 are probable. If the daily case count continues to exceed 3,000 the commonwealth will surpass 300,000 in less than 10 days.
Henrico County reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the largest increase of any locality in Central Virginia. It was followed by Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond each reported 90 new cases of the virus respectively.
There have been 1,668 outbreaks in Virginia and 36,942 of the state’s total cases are tied to outbreaks.
There were 39 new deaths reported in the commonwealth today bringing the death total 4,409.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Monday, December 14th, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)
- Tuesday, December 15th, 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**
- Thursday, December 17th, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**
- Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**
**indicates drive thru event
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 11, the university has reported:
- 37 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 5 students in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 9, here is what the university has reported:
- 110 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November 2020 was 2.6 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 11, shows that:
- 24 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,675 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19
- Charles City County: 156 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 10,680 cases, 148 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 498 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 694 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 7,574 cases, 86 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 737 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 508 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,945 cases, 60 deaths
- Henrico County: 9,874 cases, 269 deaths
- New Kent County: 467 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 619 cases, 6 deaths