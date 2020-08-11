Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Aug. 11, 2020:

Virginia reported a total of 101,745 coronavirus cases, with 97,712 confirmed and 4,033 probable, on Tuesday, representing an increase of 1,036 cases from the day before.

The current 7-day positivity rate in the state decreased slightly from 7.7% to 7.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The department is reporting that 8,458 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 and that 2,344 — 2,232 confirmed and 112 probable — from the virus.

In addition, there were 21 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported since yesterday, bringing the total up to 708.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

The most dramatic increase of cases was in Chesterfield County, which saw an increase of 69 reported cases since Monday.

  • Charles City County: 53 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 4,439 cases, 80 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 200 cases, 21 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 275 cases, 5 death
  • City of Richmond: 3,229 cases, 41 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 223 cases, 7 deaths
  • Goochland County: 165 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 656 cases, 32 deaths
  • Henrico County: 3,948 cases, 186 deaths
  • New Kent County: 128 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 149 cases, 4 deaths
