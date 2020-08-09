Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 33 new cases in Richmond since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for August 9, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 100,086 total COVID-19 cases — 96,167 confirmed and 3,919 probable. This is a jump of 897 new cases since yesterday and 2,204 since Friday.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly from 7.5% on Saturday to 7.6% today. There are also now 686 outbreaks, one more since yesterday.

According to the state health department, almost 8,370 people have been hospitalized and 2,326 people have died from the virus.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane Thursday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

The events on the Aug. 7, 11 and 13 are for people who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia