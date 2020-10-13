Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.
According to the health department, Virginia now has 160,805 cases — 151,357 confirmed and 9,448 probable. Since yesterday 1,235 new cases have been reported.
A total of people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,372 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.5 percent.
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 12, the college has reported:
- 18 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student are in isolation on campus.
- 10 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 12, here is what the college has reported:
- 25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.
- 0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 32 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,522 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL CORONAVIRUS CASES
Chesterfield County reported the most new cases of COVID-19 at 62.
- Charles City County: 88 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,456 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 276 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 455 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,978 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 456 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 305 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,468 cases, 40 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,801 cases, 221 deaths
- New Kent County: 253 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 266 cases, 5 deaths