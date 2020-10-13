Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 160,805 cases — 151,357 confirmed and 9,448 probable. Since yesterday 1,235 new cases have been reported.

A total of people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,372 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.5 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 12, the college has reported:

18 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student are in isolation on campus.

10 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 12, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

32 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,522 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS CASES

Chesterfield County reported the most new cases of COVID-19 at 62.