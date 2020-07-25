Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases since yesterday; Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, July 25, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 83,609 cases, 80,480 confirmed and 3,129 probable. That is 1,245 new reported cases since Friday.

7,570 Virginians have been hospitalized due to coronavirus. Across all health districts, there have been a total of 2,075 deaths.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 10,800 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged.

Free coronavirus testing this week

The Richmond City Health District is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fairfield Middle School on 5121 Nine Mile Road.

This is a drive-up only event, and people should have called ahead to make an appointment.

Here are other testing events coming up this week in our area:

TUESDAY, JULY 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood Management Property Office, 1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-486-2107 to register.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood Management Property Office, 1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-486-2107 to register. THURSDAY, JULY 30: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-486-2107 to register.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-486-2107 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia