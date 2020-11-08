Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.
This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 192,175 — 176,219 confirmed and 15,956 probable. So far there have been 3,707 death from the virus in Virginia.
The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 6 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
HENRICO
- Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 6, the college has reported:
- 28 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 student is in isolation on campus.
- 17 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 6, here is what the college has reported:
- 43 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 6, shows that:
- 24 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,582 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA
Henrico County had the largest increase of new reported cases of the coronavirus in Central Virginia with 71. It was followed by Richmond which reported 63 new cases of COVID-19.
Every locality in our area saw an increase of at least one new case in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 110 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,619 cases, 120 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 339 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 545 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,728 cases, 78 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 579 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 357 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,859 cases, 46 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,904 cases, 241 deaths
- New Kent County: 318 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 338 cases, 5 deaths