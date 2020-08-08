Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,300 new cases since yesterday; free testing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (wric) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for August 8, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 99,189 total COVID-19 cases — 95,326 confirmed and 3,863 probable. This is a jump of 1,307 new cases since yesterday.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 7.2% on Friday to 7.5% today. There are also now 685 outbreaks, four more since yesterday.

The VDH’s 7 day testing average for August 8, 2020

According to the state health department, over 8,300 people have been hospitalized and 2,322 people have died from the virus.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane Thursday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

The event on Aug. 8 is for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The events on the Aug. 7, 11 and 13 are for people who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia