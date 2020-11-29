Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 29. Virginia saw an increase of 2,325 new reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 235,942 people have coronavirus — 209,783 confirmed and 26,159 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,058 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 7.4 percent.

While people ages 20-29 have the highest number of coronavirus cases, ages 80 and older have been the highest demographic to die from the virus. In addition, while more women have contract COVID-19, slightly more men have died from it.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:

16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest of any locality in our area. It was followed by Chesterfield County, which reported 74 new cases of the virus.