Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 12:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,191 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 544,209.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,966. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.0 percent. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,712 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,117 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 430 are in the ICU and 268 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,243,231 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 12.
Over 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 33,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. Friday COVID-19 testing event canceled due to weather
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 12, the college has reported:
- 72 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 44 students are in isolation on campus.
- 43 students are in quarantine on campus.
GRTC reports one new case of COVID-19 among workers
As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 52 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 8,022 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 373 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 21,701 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,213 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,919 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,861 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,825 cases, 145 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,670 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,144 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,260 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,108 cases, 358 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,156 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,528 cases, 7 deaths