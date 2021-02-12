Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 12:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,191 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 544,209.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,966. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.0 percent. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,712 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,117 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 430 are in the ICU and 268 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,243,231 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 12.

Over 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 33,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. Friday COVID-19 testing event canceled due to weather

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 12, the college has reported:

72 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

44 students are in isolation on campus.

43 students are in quarantine on campus.

GRTC reports one new case of COVID-19 among workers

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:

52 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

8,022 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

