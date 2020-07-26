Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 950 new cases of COVID-19 and 616 outbreaks

A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC/AP) –Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, July 26, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 84,567 cases, 81,393 confirmed and 3,172 probable. This is more than 950 new cases since Saturday.

7,593 Virginians have been hospitalized due to coronavirus. Across all health districts, there have been a total of 2,078 deaths.

There are now 616 outbreaks of the virus statewide — one more since yesterday.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 10,882 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged.

The VHHA also reported 143 confirmed people with COVID-19 and those with pending results are on a ventilator.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: $1,200 checks coming by August

WASHINGTON (AP/WREG) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump’s top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — was a top priority for Trump. The secretary called the $600 weekly aid “ridiculous” and a disincentive for people to go back to work. He also promised a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be coming in August.

“We’re prepared to move quickly,” Mnuchin said after he and Mark Meadows, the president’s acting chief of staff, spent several hours with GOP staff at the Capitol. He said the president would “absolutely” support the emerging Republican package.

Read the full story here.

Free coronavirus testing this week

The Richmond City Health District is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fairfield Middle School on 5121 Nine Mile Road.

This is a drive-up only event, and people should have called ahead to make an appointment.

Here are other testing events coming up this week in our area:

TUESDAY, JULY 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood Management Property Office, 1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-486-2107 to register.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood Management Property Office, 1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-486-2107 to register. THURSDAY, JULY 30: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-486-2107 to register.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-486-2107 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia